Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $21.64 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares in the company, valued at $594,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,620. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.69. 817,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,345. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

