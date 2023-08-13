Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $46.93 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $46,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,609,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,868,532. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

