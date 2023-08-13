Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of Allstate worth $24,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.04. 1,365,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,477. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.40%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

