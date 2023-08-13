Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,350 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,445. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.03. 4,816,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,160,392. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 85.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

