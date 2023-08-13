Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $75,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.04. 2,873,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,999. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.