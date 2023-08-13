KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 98,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the average volume of 74,375 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,889,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,626 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,938,000 after purchasing an additional 784,010 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,656,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,777,000.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $28.80 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

