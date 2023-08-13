Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 158 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Stryker were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 47.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $224,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $312,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.11. 625,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,666. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.56 and a 200 day moving average of $282.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

