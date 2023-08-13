Laffer Tengler Investments Has $1.15 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Laffer Tengler Investments lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,630,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,730. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.