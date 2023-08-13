Laffer Tengler Investments Has $2.46 Million Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,939 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 573,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,699,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR remained flat at $25.22 during trading on Friday. 181,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,293. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

