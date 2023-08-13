Laffer Tengler Investments Has $725,000 Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Insperity were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,048,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,340,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,112,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 122,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSP. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,018.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. 542,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.88 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

