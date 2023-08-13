Laffer Tengler Investments Has $778,000 Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Laffer Tengler Investments reduced its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments owned approximately 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,564,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 111,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 296,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 97,230 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIVR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. 286,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,779. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

