Laffer Tengler Investments Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Comcast were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,602,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,710,840. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

