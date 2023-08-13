Laffer Tengler Investments Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.2% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $176.62. 3,558,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,021. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.31. The company has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

