Laffer Tengler Investments Takes $3.23 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000. Laffer Tengler Investments owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 435,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,123. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

