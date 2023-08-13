Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Li Ning Price Performance

OTCMKTS LNNGY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.04. 33,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,869. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.97. Li Ning has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $259.00.

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.5744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

