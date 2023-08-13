Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Holdings Increased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,009,000 after purchasing an additional 373,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $30,587,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,604,000 after acquiring an additional 184,477 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total transaction of $426,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,871.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,017 shares of company stock valued at $21,014,732. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $189.28 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.01 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.41.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Oppenheimer downgraded Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

