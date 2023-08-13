LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

LIXIL Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222. LIXIL has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc.

