LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
LIXIL Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222. LIXIL has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54.
About LIXIL
