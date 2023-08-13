LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Down 26.2% in July

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of LM Funding America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMFA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America during the second quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LM Funding America Price Performance

Shares of LMFA stock remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Friday. 39,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. LM Funding America has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.86.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America ( NASDAQ:LMFA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 749.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

LM Funding America, Inc is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary.

