Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Update

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 920,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $417,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $180,187,000 after buying an additional 196,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $76,945,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 656,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.70. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPX

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.