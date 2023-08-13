Mantle One Day Volume Hits $4.03 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $848.64 million and $4.03 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mantle has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,234,268,324.7631407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.46516982 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,454,402.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

