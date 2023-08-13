Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 4.0% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.15.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE MPC traded up $4.47 on Friday, hitting $149.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $89.40 and a 52-week high of $149.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

