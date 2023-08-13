MARBLEX 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.58 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $56.65 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00003194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 325,973,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,412,942 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 325,973,311 with 60,412,941.97931411 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.88851129 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,422,561.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.