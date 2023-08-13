Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $208.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $210.98.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock worth $8,807,213. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

