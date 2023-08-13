Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $799,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,454 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 60.5% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,637,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $53,506,000 after purchasing an additional 54,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

INTC opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.