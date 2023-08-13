Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 1,023 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,176 shares of company stock worth $22,830,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $130.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

