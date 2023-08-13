Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Short Interest Down 21.0% in July

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,240 shares of company stock worth $14,307,207. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Masco alerts:

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Masco by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,236,000 after buying an additional 1,786,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Masco by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,220 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,497,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAS

Masco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 944,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,149. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. Masco has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.