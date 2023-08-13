Mather Group LLC. Acquires 2,098 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,610,560,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.24 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $101.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
