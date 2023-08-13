Mather Group LLC. Acquires 5,171 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 144.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after buying an additional 60,332 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 189,962 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.22 and a 200-day moving average of $134.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.