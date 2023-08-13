Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,142 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $43.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.