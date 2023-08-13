Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,219 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 186,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWG opened at $175.03 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $146.70 and a 1 year high of $185.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.18.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

