McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.7% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 45.2% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 341.1% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.7% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,373. The company has a market cap of $210.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

