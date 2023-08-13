McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,472 shares of company stock worth $8,737,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $440.06 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $441.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.