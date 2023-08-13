MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.98. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
