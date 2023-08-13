MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.98. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediciNova Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

