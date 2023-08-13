Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

