Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JLP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 208,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 302,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 259,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 286,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE AMH opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $881,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,349.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,823,696 over the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.