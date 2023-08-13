Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after buying an additional 509,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,476,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,079,000 after buying an additional 297,366 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 1.8 %

BX stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.84. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.