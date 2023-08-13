Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 257.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,158 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.0 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

