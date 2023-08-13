Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,065,000 after buying an additional 100,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,416,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,194,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,111,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,397,000 after buying an additional 127,590 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $183.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.94. The company has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

