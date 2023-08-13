Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 24,427 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,427 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Mills by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

