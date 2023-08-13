Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 27,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

