Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 8,369 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $38,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

MSI opened at $285.96 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.87 and a 200-day moving average of $279.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

