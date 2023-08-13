Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPRAW. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 443,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares in the last quarter.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPRAW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. 20,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,777. Mercato Partners Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

