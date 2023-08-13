Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $8.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

MESO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Mesoblast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded Mesoblast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Mesoblast from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $203.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 1,043.64%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

