Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $4.10 on Friday, reaching $301.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,046,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,991,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,155,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

