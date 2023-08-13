Metahero (HERO) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $22.87 million and approximately $229,309.03 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003101 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars.

