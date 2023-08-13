MetisDAO 24-Hour Volume Tops $772,751.15 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $15.40 or 0.00052586 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $68.78 million and $772,751.15 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,294.45 or 1.00034155 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 15.63773046 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $700,987.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.