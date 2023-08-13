MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Short Interest Update

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,000 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the July 15th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Up 19.3 %

HOLO traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,178. MicroCloud Hologram has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.