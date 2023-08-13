MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Short Interest Update

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MIND Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

MINDP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.78. 1,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. MIND Technology has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $9.00.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

