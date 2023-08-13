Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MIELY shares. Mizuho downgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi Electric stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 20,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,238. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

