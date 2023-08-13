Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on MIELY shares. Mizuho downgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Mitsubishi Electric Stock Down 0.1 %
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.
