Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Down 20.6% in July

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 8,350,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

MUFG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. 1,433,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,326. The stock has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.81 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MUFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.